2 Teenage Girls Dead, 9-Month-Old and Another Teen Wounded in Memphis Gas Station Shooting

Police say a person inside a dark-color Nissan opened fire at the gas station around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday

Two teenagers were killed and two others, including a 9-month-old boy, were injured in a shooting at a Memphis gas station, according to authorities in Tennessee.

A pair of females, ages 15 and 16, have died after they were shot Friday night, according to a series of tweets from the Memphis Police Department.

Another 16-year-old female and the 9-month-old baby are said to have suffered non-critical injuries.

Police say they originally located three victims upon arriving on scene around 9:30 p.m. local time, before eventually locating the fourth. Two victims, including the infant, were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis while a third was taken to Regional One Health with non-critical injuries.

The victims were inside a red Infiniti at the pump on Elvis Presley Boulevard when someone driving a dark-colored Nissan pulled up nearby and opened fire, police say.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was originally said to be driving a blue four-door Nissan Maxima. It is unclear how many people were in the Nissan, but the vehicle in question has since been recovered.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and a motive has not been determined. An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.