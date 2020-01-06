College Grad and Aspiring Lawyer Killed While Driving with Boyfriend, as Police Search for Suspect

Image zoom Melissa Gonzalez Facebook

Authorities in Florida are investigating the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was shot at random in the head while driving down the interstate.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Melissa Gonzalez was shot to death Saturday night outside Miami.

Gonzalez, an aspiring attorney, was a recent graduate of Florida International University in Miami, and was driving with her boyfriend when she was killed.

Investigators confirm Gonzalez was driving along I-95 when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Gonzalez’s boyfriend, Julian Veliz, told investigators he heard gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., and looked over to see his girlfriend had been shot.

He said he jumped out of the moving car, and ran to the shoulder where he called for help.

Veliz told investigators the shots came from a dark-colored car.

There have been a series of random shootings up and down the interstate in recent weeks, but Saturday’s incident was the first one in which someone was killed.

Sheila Nunez, Gonzalez’s mother, said she moved to the United States from Cuba when her daughter was 4.

“Someone unjustly took away her life and shot her,” Nunez told CBS in Miami. “At this moment, I don’t know why.”

Her mother said Gonzalez was about to take an exam for law school.

“She had her exam on the 13th,” Nunez said.

Gonzelez would have turned 23 later this month.