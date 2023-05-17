N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

"I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his mom died," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning about Prince Harry

Published on May 17, 2023 01:12 PM

After news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, Mayor Eric Adams made brief comments about the incident.

During a public safety announcement about retail theft on Wednesday morning, a reporter asked Adams if he could share any information or comment about the chase that a spokesperson for the couple said was caused the "relentless pursuit" of paparazzi in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's clear that the press, paparazzis, they want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront," Adams said.

"Two of our officers could have been injured," the mayor continued. "New York City is different from a small town somewhere. You shouldn't be speeding anywhere, but this is a densely populated city and I think all of us ... I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how [Prince Harry's] mom died and it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well, so I think we have to be extremely responsible."

He added, "I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

A spokesperson for the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said in a statement to PEOPLE, "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the spokesperson added.

When asked by another reporter about the duration of the chase, Adams said he is still being briefed on the incident, but said, "I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase."

However, he said even if it was a 10-minute chase, it would still be "extremely dangerous in New York City."

"We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets," Adams added. "Any type of high speed chase that involves something of that nature is inappropriate."

On Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD released a statement to PEOPLE reading, "On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

