Megan 'Monster' Hawkins of Netflix's Jailbirds Arrested After Being Recognized From Show

A California woman featured on the Netflix show Jailbirds was arrested after allegedly using someone else’s identification to try to open a bank account.

On Friday, Elk Grove police were called to a bank where Megan Hawkins — known as “Monster” on the series — allegedly tried to open a checking and savings account using an ID that did not belong to her, KCRA, CBS13 and Fox40 report.

Jailbirds chronicles the lives of women in the Sacramento County Jail. Bank officials told police one of their employees recognized Hawkins from the show.

“She has some pretty identifiable tattoos so they recognized her automatically,” officer Jason Jimenez of the Elk Grove Police Department told CBS Sacramento.

Hawkins left the bank before officers arrived but she was found nearby and detained. Police determined that the vehicle Hawkins drove to the bank was allegedly stolen. While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found several credit cards belonging to different people and a controlled substance.

According to online jail records, Hawkins was arrested for multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal identifying information and violation probation. She was taken to Sacramento Main Jail — where Jailbirds was filmed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has entered a plea and attorney information was not immediately available.

Hawkins told CBS Sacramento she is innocent and said, “Because I’m on the Netflix documentary I feel like it’s like the perfect opportunity for them to like really slap the book at me. And that’s like what I’m nervous about.”

She is expected back in court on Tuesday, CBS Sacramento reports.