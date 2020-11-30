Megan Ficklen, 21, was killed over the weekend, leaving her two young sons without a mother

Texas Mom of 2 Young Boys Is Fatally Shot — and Boyfriend Now Charged with Murder

A young Texas mother of two boys was fatally shot over the weekend — and now her boyfriend is charged with murder, say authorities.

On Saturday at about 7 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a home on 7th Street in San Leon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office found 21-year-old Megan Ficklen, who had allegedly been shot by her boyfriend, Anthony Castellanos, 21, Sheriff Trochesset says.

Ficklen had been shot several times "but was still able to communicate," he says.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Castellanos fled the scene of the alleged shooting, which was at his father's house, according to Sheriff Trochesset.

"We started looking for him and we found him in Houston," he says.

At 6:50 p.m., Castellanos was arrested at a residence on Sageleaf Lane in Houston.

He was charged with murder and with a parole board warrant, Galveston County Jail online records show.

He is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $400,000 bond, the sheriff says. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Castellanos has not yet entered a plea. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As police search for answers, Ficklen’s family is mourning her loss.

“Her kids don’t have a mommy anymore,” Marissa Anthony wrote in a GoFundMe she set up for funeral expenses and “making sure the kids stay okay and have everything they need."

“Her family is devastated. & her children's lives will never be the same. We want the best for putting Megan to rest. Thank you and God bless.”