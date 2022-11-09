Megachurch Leader Arrested Alongside Her Parents for Allegedly Torturing and Murdering Daughter

A San Diego woman and her two parents have been arrested following the death of 11-year-old Arabella McCormack.

In late August, police responded to a child in distress call at a home in Spring Valley, where they found Arabella, according to a statement given to PEOPLE by the San Diego Sheriff's office.

The 11-year-old was rushed to a hospital where she died. Arabella was covered in bruises and had suffered "severe levels of malnourishment," a police spokesperson told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Arabella was initially fostered before being adopted by Brian and Leticia McCormack.

Leticia was a leader at Rock Church in San Diego, the megachurch founded and led by former NFL player Miles McPherson. Her leadership profile has since been removed from the church's website.

On Monday, the 49-year-old church elder was booked on a charge of murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child.

Leticia's father, 75-year-old Stanley Tom, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child, according to the police statement. Arabella's grandmother Adella Tom, 70, was booked for three counts of torture and three counts of willful and cruelty to a child.

However, while investigating the little girl's death, when the police approached Arabella's father, Brian, near the family's home he died by suicide, killing himself in front of officers, according to the police's statement.

Arabella McCormack. San Diego County Sheriff's Department

A spokesperson from the San Diego Sheriff's office confirmed to PEOPLE that Brian was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

Police said Arabella had two sisters living with her, one is six years old and the other is seven. They are both now with foster families.

Family and friends told NBC San Diego that all three girls moved in with Leticia in 2017 and their adoptions were finalized "a couple years later."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A representative from the Rock Church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a statement to NBC San Diego, the church confirmed it is in the process of severing ties with Leticia.

"The Rock no longer has any official relationship with Leticia. Her ordination at Rock Church was previously suspended and is in the process of being revoked," the statement read.

"We continue to grieve for Arabella and her sisters. We are so sorry that their family and friends are experiencing this unimaginable loss and pain. We send our deepest condolences to all that are grieving at this time. Our hearts go out to each of them.

"The legal process will run its course and we hope justice for Arabella and her sisters will be served. We are praying that God's love and grace will bring comfort and healing."

It was not immediately clear if Leticia and her parents have engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.

All three pled not guilty on Wednesday and remain behind in custody without bail, according to The Times of San Diego.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.