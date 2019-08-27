All Criminal Charges Dropped Against Meek Mill After Plea Deal, Ending 12-Year Legal Saga

Meek Mill‘s legal woes are finally over.

Mistakes he made as a teenager will no longer weigh on the 32-year-old rapper’s shoulders, thanks to a plea deal approved Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.

Mill — born Robert Rihmeek Williams — has been under court supervision since 2007, when authorities charged him with assault, drug and gun possession. He was 19.

Ever since, Mill has been in and out of both the courts and the penal system, even amid allegations of police corruption lodged against the arresting officers.

Mill also experienced years of house arrest as his legal battles endured. His legal troubles triggered what became the “Free Meek” movement, with fans and celebrities alike calling for reforms to America’s criminal justice system.

In July, the Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated Mill’s conviction, granting the rapper a new trial.

But there will be no new trial, as Mill — in a deal cut with prosecutors — pleaded guilty Tuesday to a minor gun charge. Under the terms of that agreement, all other charges ever filed against him have been dismissed and cleared from his record.

Following his appearance in court Tuesday morning, Mill took to Twitter to express his thanks for all the support he received during his tumultuous, 12-year struggle.

“I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas,” Mill’s tweet reads.

“I have always told the truth — that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that,” the post continues.

“I’ll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system. I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years.”

The Tweet concludes: “It’s important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system.”

Mill also addressed supporters who’d gathered outside the courthouse this morning, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3 in Philadelphia.

“Free Meek helped me get to this position,” Mill said. “Meek freed, I’m not on probation no more. Thank you, I appreciate that a lot. And I just wanted to come up here myself and thank all the supporters because I know y’all probably got family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me and I will continue to do what I do with the reform movement and help the people who helped me.”

The prosecution could not be reached for comment. Attempts to reach Mill for comment were unsuccessful.