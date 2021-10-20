Brian Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 13 and is considered a fugitive

Medical Examiner, Cadaver Dog Sent to Fla. Park After 'Some Articles' of Brian Laundrie's Are Found

The Sarasota County medical examiner's office and a cadaver dog have been sent to a Florida park after the attorney for Brian Laundrie's family confirmed several items belonging to the 23-year-old fugitive were found in the park, PEOPLE confirms.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino tells PEOPLE that the Laundrie family and law enforcement found "some articles" belonging to him during a "brief search" on Wednesday in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Laundrie's parents had searched the park with officials from the FBI and the police department in North Port, Fla., Bertolino said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He would not comment when asked for specifics on which articles the family found.

The FBI Tampa tweeted that "Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie," adding that an FBI response team was at the scene. (Carlton Reserve is connected to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.)

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office sent a cadaver dog to the park, a spokesperson tells PEOPLE. It is the fourth time in the search for Laundrie that they have done so, the spokesperson says.

Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie | Credit: Instagram

Laundrie is the subject of a search after the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming in August. Authorities have said Petito died by strangulation, labeling her death a homicide. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito's case.

Laundrie was allegedly last seen on Sept. 13, when he left his parents' North Port, Fla. home, saying he was going on a hike at nearby Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature preserve consisting primarily of swampy wetlands.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is currently considered a fugitive. A warrant for his arrest was issued in late September, accusing Laundrie of unauthorized use of a debit card. His family's attorney has said his parents have no idea where he is.