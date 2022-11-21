Md. Mom and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in 'Targeted and Deliberate' Attack, But Motive Is Unclear

A Maryland woman and her young daughter were found fatally shot inside the hotel room where they were living — and now a 22-year-old man is accused of killing them.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hagerstown police officers were called to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway because a hotel staff member found two people dead in a hotel room, the Hagerstown Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers found a mother and daughter identified as Elise Wars, 40, and Khori Ashton, 4, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"We believe this was a targeted and deliberate crime," the Hagerstown Police said in the statement.

Wars and her daughter had been living at the hotel for several months, police said.

On Thursday, police arrested Javon Hines, 22, after tracking him down in Elkridge.

Javon Hines. Hagerstown Police Department

Authorities described him as an acquaintance of Wars.

The motive for the fatal shootings is unclear.

He is facing a slew of charges including first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

He has not yet entered a plea. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Public defender Sean Mukherjee tells PEOPLE, "No one should be jumping to conclusions at this point."

As police continue to investigate, loved ones are mourning the loss of the mother and daughter who did everything together.

"Nothing meant more to her than Khori," Wars' longtime friend, Shannon Monique, told WUSA9. "She re-formatted her entire life around Khori. She had a heart of gold."

Wars was an only child who lost both of her parents, Monique told the outlet.

Priscilla Dorsey is devastated by the death of her friend, who she's known since they were kids, she told WUSA9.

"That was my best friend, that was my sister and family," Dorsey told WUSA9. "It hurts. It really hurts."

Donations to help defray the costs of funerals for Wars and her little girl can be made to the Gary Rollins Funeral Home in Frederick here.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Dietz at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or 240-313-4345.