McFarland USA Actor Johnny Ortiz Charged with Attempted Murder

An actor who had roles in McFarland USA and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been charged with attempted murder.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Johnny Ortiz, 24, is facing a premeditated attempted murder charge.

He is being held on $1.1 million bail.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Ortiz and codefendant Armando Miguel Navarro attempted to kill Brian Duke “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members."

The complaint alleges that Navarro, 18, used a handgun to shoot Duke during the May 24 incident. Navarro is being held on $2 million bail.

Navarro's attorney, Jimmie Johnson, did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Details of the shooting are unclear.

Ortiz’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to have him released on bond.

“Johnny is everything to our family,” the post reads. “Johnny does everything to help the community and the Hispanic community especially. Johnny has contributed to many non-profit organizations and community organizations. He is in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on. We want our beloved family member back with us.”

Ortiz starred alongside Kevin Costner in Disney’s McFarland USA in 2015. He also had roles in the 2019 Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the 2018 film Peppermint starring Jennifer Garner.

A preliminary hearing for Ortiz is scheduled for Monday. His attorney could not be reached for comment.