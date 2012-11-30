The Big Bang Theory star lists Dec. 21 as the official separation date in her divorce filing

Mayim Bialik, who announced her split with husband Michael Stone last week after nine years of marriage, has filed for divorce and seeks joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 do not list a date of separation for the couple, who are parents to sons Miles, 7, and Fred, 4.

Bialik, 36, who stars on The Big Bang Theory cited “irreconcilable differences” in announcing their split in a statement posted on her Kveller.com parenting blog.

“Divorce is terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible for children,” she wrote. “It is not something we have decided lightly.”

The former Blossom star penned a book on attachment parenting, released in September, titled Beyond the Sling.