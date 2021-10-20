Missing Calif. Mom Maya Millete Was Murdered by Husband After Seeking Divorce, Says Prosecutor

May "Maya" Millete's husband, Larry Millete, has been arrested in connection to her murder

More details surrounding the case of missing California mother May "Maya" Millete have been released by authorities after her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested in connection to her murder.

In a press conference on Tuesday, San Diego County district attorney Summer Stephan announced that Larry, 40, is now facing charges of murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Investigators believe that Maya — who was 39 when she was last seen at her Chula Vista home on the evening of Jan. 7 — was killed by Larry after seeking a divorce, according to Stephan.

"Sometimes missing persons cases remain unsolved, but as the evidence unfolded in this case, meticulously and carefully, block-by-block, it pointed in one direction: May was murdered," Stephan said. "The only thing we can do in the face of this senseless violence is to bring justice."

California law allows prosecutors to file murder charges even if a body is missing, something that Stephan believes in this case is "circumstantial evidence that there was foul play, and that it was murder, because somebody who took their own life can't hide their own body."

An investigation into Maya's disappearance showed that the mother of three had wanted a divorce from Larry since 2020 "for many reasons," Stephan said.

Describing the couple's marriage as a "toxic relationship," Stephan said Maya "tried to negotiate" with Larry to be co-parents to their children, but her husband "would not have it."

"In homicide cases, there is often a triggering event," Stephan said. "In this case, on Jan. 7, 2021, May was no longer talking about divorce. She took that step, and the last call recorded that May made was to a divorce attorney. She did not make any further calls."

Larry "was aware" that Maya was moving forward with plans for a divorce and allegedly texted screenshots to his boss to let him know that "this was final," Stephan said.

Prior to Maya's disappearance, Larry also contacted "spellcasters" — people purporting magical abilities — to "make May stay in the relationship," according to Stephan.

"But as December of 2020 came, those messages to spellcasters were a lot more threatening," Stephan said. "He was asking for May to become incapacitated, for May to be in an accident, to have broken bones so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidal ideations to harm May."

According to Stephan, Maya had set an appointment to meet with the divorce lawyer on Jan. 12.

She last sent her family a message on the night of Jan. 7 — the same day Larry had allegedly texted to someone else: "I think she wants me to snap" and "I'm shaking inside ready to snap" — and her phone's activity stopped around 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 8, Stephan said.

Upon investigating into Larry's whereabouts around when his wife was last seen, Stephan said authorities found CCTV footage of him at 5:58 a.m. on Jan. 8, repositioning the family's black Lexus to a spot in the garage where the back could not be seen on camera.

Stephan said Larry left the home with his 4-year-old child around 6:45 a.m. that day, but did not bring his phone or his two older kids. When questioned by investigators where he and his child went for 11 hours and 21 minutes, Larry told them they went to Solana Beach.

Though the Lexus' older GPS could not track where Larry went, it did note that his home address in Chula Vista was punched in when the car was two-and-a-half hours from the residence, Stephan said.

Within their investigation, authorities also discovered that one of Larry's registered firearms — a .40 calibre gun — was never turned in when he was served a search warrant, according to Stephan.

Larry is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said it's "been really hard" on the family to watch the latest events unfold.