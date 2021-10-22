Husband of Missing Calif. Mom Maya Millete Pleads Not Guilty to Her Murder

Larry Millete has been accused of killing his wife May "Maya" Millete, who was last seen on Jan. 7 at their home in Chula Vista, California

Larry Millete, the husband of missing California mom May "Maya" Millete, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The plea was entered during an in-person arraignment on Thursday. Along with one count of first-degree murder, Larry, 40, pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of an assault weapon, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirms to PEOPLE.

During his court appearance, which was livestreamed by KFMB-TV, Larry waived his right to a reading of the criminal complaint against him.

Online jail records show that Larry is currently being held without bail.

Larry's attorney, Bonita Martinez, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though she previously told KFMB-TV that her client's arrest was "a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead and I believe she is still alive."

A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Thursday.

Maya was 39 when she was last seen on the evening of Jan. 7 at her Chula Vista home.

Larry was arrested on Tuesday, more than nine months since his wife's disappearance.

maya milette May "Maya" Millete with her family

In a press conference this week, San Diego County district attorney Summer Stephan released details from an unsealed portion of Larry's arrest warrant and accused him of murdering Maya after the mother of three sought a divorce.

"Sometimes missing persons cases remain unsolved, but as the evidence unfolded in this case, meticulously and carefully, block-by-block, it pointed in one direction: May was murdered," Stephan said. "The only thing we can do in the face of this senseless violence is to bring justice."

California law allows prosecutors to file murder charges even if a body is missing, something that Stephan believes in this case is "circumstantial evidence that there was foul play, and that it was murder, because somebody who took their own life can't hide their own body."

According to Stephan, Maya had been wanting a divorce from Larry since 2020 and had set up a meeting with a divorce lawyer prior to her disappearance.

Describing the couple's marriage as a "toxic relationship," Stephan claimed Larry previously contacted "spell casters" — people purporting magical abilities — to "make May stay in the relationship" and asked "for May to become incapacitated, for May to be in an accident, to have broken bones so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidal ideations to harm May."

Maya last sent her family a message on the night of Jan. 7. More than four hours after her phone's activity stopped around 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 8, Larry was seen on CCTV repositioning the family's black Lexus to a spot in the garage where the back could not be seen on camera, according to Stephan.

Stephan said Larry left the home with his 4-year-old child around 6:45 a.m. that day, but did not bring his phone or his two older kids. When questioned by investigators where he and his youngest child went for 11 hours and 21 minutes, Larry told them they went to Solana Beach.

Within their investigation, authorities allegedly found an unlawful assault rifle in Larry's home. They also discovered that one of his firearms — a .40 calibre gun — was never turned in when he was served a search warrant, according to Stephan.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said it's "been really hard" on the family to watch the latest events unfold.