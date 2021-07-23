Millete was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 7

Husband of Missing Calif. Mother Maya Millete Named Person of Interest: 'Last Person to See' Her

Authorities investigating the disappearance of California mother Maya Millete have formally named the missing woman's husband a person of interest in the case.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed that "Larry Millete is a person of interest regarding the disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement adds: "Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time."

Maya Millete was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 7.

Her car was left in the Chula Vista home's driveway.

Millete was 39 when she was last seen and is the mother to three children. She vanished three days before her oldest child's birthday.

The couple were high school sweethearts.

The husband was first identified as a person of interest during a court hearing Wednesday, the statement explains.

"Larry Millete was named in the proceeding as a person of interest in the disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete," reads the statement.

Wednesday's court hearing concerned a gun violence restraining order issued in May, which led to the seizure of several of Millete's firearms. The petition for the restraining order was obtained by FOX 5, and shows a law enforcement officer requested the restraining order "to protect the public and prevent harm to the respondent or others."

Millete is fighting the order, and, in an 80-page response filed with the court, obtained by KSWB-TV, vehemently declared his innocence.

"I am not responsible for her disappearance and I have fully cooperated with the police investigation," reads part of the response, which further accuses investigators of mistreatment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, spoke to KSWB after Thursday's announcement.

"He is the last person to see my sister so I guess it points to that direction," Drouaillet said Thursday, adding, "For them to say he's a person of interest — it doesn't mean much to us. They could say anyone is a person of interest … They haven't named anybody as a suspect in her case."

Millete could not be reached for comment Friday.