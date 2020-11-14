Mattie Breaux was arrested on Aug. 19, 2019 for driving under the influence, according to Davidson County records

The Challenge 's Mattie Breaux to Serve 7 Days in Jail After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Mattie Breaux will spend a week behind bars after pleading guilty in a 2019 DUI case.

The Challenge alumna, 31, entered the guilty plea on Monday in a court in Nashville, according to Davidson County court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Records show that Breaux was initially sentenced to a year in prison, but the sentence was later suspended to all but seven days in jail.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office chief of communications Karla West told TMZ, who was first to report news of Breaux's plea, that the reality star will serve her jail time on weekends until she finishes her sentence — a normal procedure for similar cases.

Breaux will be on supervised probation after she has served her jail time and her driver's license will be suspended for a year, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and an attorney for Breaux did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Breaux was arrested on Aug. 19, 2019 for driving under the influence, according to Davidson County records.

Authorities said that Breaux told officers she had taken unprescribed hydrocodone and drank two beers before crashing her car into a concrete median, Scoop Nashville reported.

After she was transported to a hospital, Breaux told police that she had two prior DUI arrests in Louisiana, which authorities were able to confirm, according to the outlet.