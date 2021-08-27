Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9

'I Trusted Him with My Kids': Parents of Matthew Coleman's Students React to His Arrest for Killing Children

Ever since the disturbing story of Matthew Taylor Coleman made national news, people across the country have wondered how a trusted surf instructor could be accused of killing his two children in Mexico.

But for those who know Coleman, the story is even more shocking. Coleman, 40, was known around Santa Barbara, Calif., as an affable instructor and churchgoer who was focused on helping kids.

"He was very patient and kind," Rachel Woodby, a parent of one of his students, tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He could relate well to the kids, and they loved him so much. He was funny, always making dad jokes. And he really taught them how to surf. I trusted him completely with my kids, and I know a lot of other parents who did the same."

"He had a gift for surfing," says a fellow surf instructor who was once one of his students. "There was a childlike joy whenever he was on the water. He was always searching for the next wave."

The FBI says in a criminal complaint that Coleman drove the children — 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy — into Mexico on August 7. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

matthew taylor coleman

According to the complaint, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds the false belief that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

In the complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court last month, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman allegedly claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

matthew taylor coleman

The sudden violence has shocked and saddened those who knew him, including his students.

"I still can't believe it," says another parent. "It just feels unreal. He was just a stand-up guy, a good husband and father, and a great teacher. None of this makes any sense whatsoever."