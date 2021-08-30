Inside a Family's Shock After Matthew Coleman Is Accused of Killing Kids: 'Didn't See This Coming'

"She's starting to question everything she ever knew about her husband," a family friend of Matthew Taylor Coleman's tells PEOPLE

Since August 7, Abby Coleman has been living a nightmare.

On that afternoon, she and her husband, Matthew Taylor Coleman, were packing for a camping trip when, authorities allege, he abruptly put his two kids into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home, leaving Abby wondering what happened.

Police say Coleman, a 40-year-old surfing instructor, drove the children into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, were he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

Now, Abby is dealing with the crushing aftermath of her children's deaths and her husband's arrest.

"She didn't see this coming," a family friend tells PEOPLE. "No one did. But for her, she's starting to question everything she ever knew about her husband. It's devastating."

According to an FBI criminal complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Abby, 35, told authorities that she and her husband had not been arguing and that there was no marital strife. Initially, when Coleman took the kids, she told cops that she did not believe that her family was in any danger, and that she believed her husband would eventually return home with the kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months.

"Abby had no clue whatsoever," the friend says. "So now she's wondering what she could have done to stop it. Those questions are going to haunt her."

According to the criminal complaint, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds the false belief that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

Coleman is now being held in protective custody in an undisclosed federal prison. He has not yet entered a plea, and the public defender's office has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.