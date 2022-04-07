Matthew Coleman is accused of killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9

Matthew Coleman's Wife Says He Got 'Significantly More Paranoid' While Researching QAnon Before Child Murders

In the months before Matthew Coleman was arrested for allegedly killing his children, he began investigating conspiracy theories with his wife, Abby, new court documents allege.

In an affidavit filed last week in San Diego federal court, authorities offer the most detailed account yet of Coleman's activities before the killings, alleging that he was descending into paranoia fueled in part by QAnon conspiracy theories.

The affidavit alleges that Abby, 35, told investigators that she and Matthew had began researching QAnon theories together — and that Matthew had become convinced that the Illuminati had infiltrated his friends, his church and even his home.

Investigators continue to treat Abby as a victim in the case, but the affidavit alleges that she shared at least some of Matthew's interest in QAnon and texted her husband Instagram memes about the Satanic Elite.

But Abby allegedly told investigators that her husband's interest was deeper than hers, and that he grew "significantly more paranoid" as the summer of 2021 continued.

In an FBI criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE last August, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely claims president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

Authorities believe that these beliefs may have eventually led to the death of the Coleman's two children.

On August 7, the Colemans were packing for a family trip. Authorities allege that Coleman abruptly put his two kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months — into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home.

Abby called police out of concern. According to the FBI's report, she told authorities that she and her husband had not been arguing and that there was no marital strife. She told cops that she did not believe that the children were in any danger and that she thought Coleman would eventually return home with the kids.

But police say Coleman didn't return and instead drove the children into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, were he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

He allegedly told agents that while he was in Mexico, he had laid in bed "seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix, and that he was Neo."

"He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it," according to the affidavit.

One of Coleman's childhood friends tells PEOPLE that the sudden violence is still hard to fathom.

"They both always talked about hidden meanings and conspiracy theories, but nothing really alarming," the friend says. "It was Bible numerology and other things like that. It just seems that he went further than she did."