Matthew Coleman's Wife Is 'Haunted' Wondering If She Was Next. 'She Loves Him, but She Fears Him,' Says Source

Matthew Taylor Coleman sits in a California jail, accused of killing his two children with a spearfishing gun — and leaving those around him with haunting questions about what his ultimate plan may have been.

"There are a lot of questions," says a family friend who has known Matthew since they were children. "No one knows what was going through his mind."

On Aug. 7, Matthew and his wife, Abby, 35, were packing for a family trip. Authorities allege that Matthew abruptly put his two kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months — into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home.

Abby called police out of concern. According to the FBI's report, she told authorities that she and her husband had not been arguing and that there was no marital strife. She told cops that she did not believe that the children were in any danger and that she thought Matthew would eventually return home with the kids.

But police say he didn't return, instead driving the children into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

According to an FBI criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE last August, Matthew allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory that reptilians are masquerading as people to overthrow humanity.

"He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it," according to the affidavit.

The killings stunned those who knew Matthew — and have left Abby wondering how much danger she was really in.

"Abby is plagued with questions," the family friend tells PEOPLE. "What was he going to tell her when he got home without the kids? Was he going to get violent with her? Did he want to kill her? She has no idea."

"Knowing that he believed that she had serpent DNA means that she was a threat in his mind," the friend continues. "So she thinks he wanted to kill her next. She is haunted about what would have happened if he wasn't stopped at the border. She may have been in danger and didn't even know it."

Matthew is currently being held without bond, and has undergone psychological testing to determine his state of mind. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of foreign murder of United States nationals.

According to the friend, Abby is still piecing together what happened. "She realizes that she was sleeping next to a stranger," says the insider. "And it appears a stranger who thought that she was an alien sent here to destroy humanity. How do you even begin to process that?"

While the FBI documents say that Abby also studied QAnon theories and discussed them in police interviews, the friend tells PEOPLE that her beliefs were not as far afield as her husband's.