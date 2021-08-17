Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9

Matthew Coleman's Wife Told Cops He Wouldn't Hurt Kids Before He Allegedly Killed Them with Spear Gun

Matthew Taylor Coleman and his family were packing for a camping trip on Aug. 7 when, authorities allege, he abruptly put his two kids into his van and drove off, leaving his wife, Abby, wondering what happened.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Abby began texting her husband — but the messages were not going through. She became even more worried when she realized Matthew had driven away from the couple's Santa Barbara, Calif., home without car seats for the kids.

Concerned, Abby called police. According to the FBI's report, Abby told authorities she didn't believe her husband would hurt the children — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months.

Authorities tracked Matthew Coleman's iPhone and saw that it had recently been in Rosarito, Mexico — a city about 20 miles south of the border in the Mexican state of Baja California. The case was handed over to the FBI.

Even as she waited for answers, Abby told authorities that she and her husband hadn't been arguing and that there was no marital strife. She reiterated to authorities that she did not believe that the children were in any danger, and that she believed Coleman would eventually return home with the kids.

But Abby never saw her children again.

Police say Coleman, a 40-year-old surfing instructor, drove the children into Mexico on Aug. 7. They checked into a hotel.

Investigators allege that Coleman took them to a ranch in Mexico early on the morning of Aug. 9. There, they say, he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later.

He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

According to charging documents, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds the false belief that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

PEOPLE obtained a criminal complaint that was filed in the U.S. District Court last Wednesday. In the 10-page complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

Coleman allegedly told Bannon that he knew his actions were wrong, but that killing the children was the only way to save the world.

Coleman is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and a public defender who represented him in his first court hearing has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

According to family members, the children's deaths have devastated Abby. Friends and family members have set up a GoFundMe to help Abby deal with her sudden loss.