Matthew Coleman 'Spent Hours Each Day' on QAnon Conspiracy Sites Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Source

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is accused of killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9

In the months before Matthew Taylor Coleman was arrested for allegedly killing his two children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico, the father of two spent an increasing amount of time online looking at conspiracy theory websites and message boards, a family friend tells PEOPLE.

"It was obvious that he was spending a lot of brainpower on it," the friend, who has known Coleman since they were children, says. "He was constantly checking those sites on his phone. He spent hours each day just glued to his phone looking at that stuff."

While the friend does not know the exact websites and message boards that Coleman visited, he says that he would talk about the QAnon theories in casual conversation. "He'd read me things off his phone and say, 'Listen to this one.' And then he'd show me other posts of other people who believed the strangest things."

Coleman and his wife, Abby, were packing for a family trip on Aug. 7 when authorities allege that Coleman abruptly put his two kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months — into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home.

Police say Coleman drove the children into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

According to an FBI criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds the false belief that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

Coleman was indicted on murder charges last month. If convicted, he is eligible for the death penalty. Coleman is now being held in protective custody. He has not yet entered a plea, and the public defender's office has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.