QAnon, Secret Hand Signals & 'Serpent DNA': Inside Matthew Coleman's State of Mind Before Child Murders

Before the deaths of his two children in Mexico last August, Matthew Taylor Coleman allegedly became convinced there was a conspiracy against him and that his enemies were communicating via secret hand signals.

The extremes of Coleman's alleged conspiratorial thinking are detailed in a 30-page application for a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, which was released on March 28. The affidavit details Coleman's alleged interest in conspiracy theories like QAnon and Illuminati, as well as his fascination with Strong's numbers, an index of every word in the Bible.

According to the affidavit, Coleman allegedly confessed to the FBI that he had killed his children, and that prior to doing so, he had "laid in bed seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix, and he was Neo" — the main character in the 1999 science fiction film played by Keanu Reeves.

The affidavit states that Coleman's wife, Abby Coleman, told authorities she had also researched QAnon with her husband, but said he "became significantly more paranoid that people around him were involved in a conspiracy."

Coleman, according to the affidavit, told authorities that he "started to get clarity" about five days before he left his Santa Barbara, Calif., home for Mexico, where, last Aug. 9, he allegedly killed his two young children, Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months.

matthew taylor coleman Matthew Coleman, Abby Coleman, Kaleo Coleman, Roxy Coleman

Coleman allegedly said he killed his children because he believed they were going to grow into monsters. He also allegedly said he believed his wife "possessed serpent DNA … and had passed it onto his children," and that he killed the children to prevent the spread of what he believed was their "corrupted DNA."

"Eventually, [Coleman] saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth," the affidavit reads, paraphrasing Coleman's alleged statements to authorities.

"Coleman explained that he was either crazy or the only person that is left on Earth that is a true man," states the affidavit.

Coleman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of murdering U.S. nationals on foreign soil. His attorney has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Fixation with Hand Gestures

The affidavit shows that Coleman allegedly became preoccupied with hand gestures, which, he claimed, showed that others were involved in a conspiracy against him. Coleman "explained that he scrolled through Instagram and took screenshots of individuals making these hand signals or signs," states the affidavit.

One of those people, according to the affidavit, was his friend. Coleman told authorities that after seeing the friend making the hand gesture in a social media post, Coleman "knew that the 'whole thing was a setup' and 'they' were using people to get to" him, the affidavit alleges.

The friend was interviewed by the FBI, and said that approximately three weeks before Coleman left for Mexico, he'd accused the friend of being "loyal" to a group of people whose hand gestures — which included a peace sign — indicated they were evil.

Matthew Taylor Coleman Credit: Matthew Taylor Coleman/instagram

Hours after Coleman took the children to Mexico, Abby allegedly called the friend over to the Coleman home, the friend told authorities. At that point, Abby allegedly showed the friend a photo from more than a decade prior, which showing the friend along with his friends making hand gestures. The friend said that based on the hand gestures, Abby accused him of being "in on it" and chased him from the home, according to the affidavit.

'Crazy Thoughts': Couple Exchanged Texts the Day Children Died

The affidavit also reveals a text exchange between Matthew and Abby Coleman the day the children were killed.

At 3:12 a.m. last Aug. 9, Coleman allegedly sent a text to Abby in response to a previous text she had sent him.

"Hi babe, miss you too," he allegedly wrote, according to the affidavit. "Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity as well. Still confused on a lot of things though and processing through them. So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now, hard to explain."

"Yeah, funny you're getting some clarity through my grandma's old Bibles," he continued. "Wasn't there 2. Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something. Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you."

Less than two hours later, authorities allege that Coleman brought the children to a field where he stabbed them both in the chest with a spearfishing gun and hid their bodies underneath some brush. The bodies were discovered by a farmer later that morning.

matthew taylor coleman Matthew Coleman, Abby Coleman

Around 9:24 am, hours after the time officials think the children were killed, authorities say that Abby texted her husband.

"We are doing this together, babe," she wrote. "Praying for clarity over you and your mind this morning. Everything you've believed and known to be true is happening right now. I'm partnering with you from SB. Let's take back our city. The gateway of revival for the state of California and the nation and the world You were created to change the course of world history. Take care of my little giant slayer and the voice of heaven's dove. They sure are special."

The affidavit does not provide further context on the subject matter of the texts. Abby has not returned PEOPLE's messages for comment.

Coleman was arrested around 1 p.m. that day as he attempted to cross the border into the U.S.