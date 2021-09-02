Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9

Matthew Coleman, Accused of Killing Kids, Is in Protective Custody: 'He's Got Nothing But a Bible'

Matthew Taylor Coleman is being held at a federal prison after his arrest for allegedly killing his two children in Mexico — and PEOPLE has learned he is being held in protective custody so that he doesn't interact with other inmates.

"He is in his cell about 23 hours a day," says a source with direct knowledge of his incarceration. "He only sees his public defender. And he can't have many personal effects in his cell. He's got nothing but a Bible."

Coleman has been charged with two counts of foreign murder of United States nationals. A law enforcement source told PEOPLE last week that the next step is for Coleman to be assessed by a psychiatrist to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Police say Coleman, a 40-year-old surfing instructor, drove the children -- 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy -- into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

According to criminal complaint against him, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Coleman allegedly told police he was motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds the false belief that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

The sudden violence has shocked and saddened those who knew him.

"Our entire community is in mourning," a surfing friend told PEOPLE. "We mourn the loss of Kaleo and Roxy, we mourn for Roxy, and we mourn the loss of our friend who we thought we knew."