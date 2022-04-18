Prior to Children's Killings, Matthew Coleman's Wife 'Was In Danger and Didn't Even Know It': Source

Matthew Taylor Coleman is charged with two counts of foreign murder of United States nationals. If convicted, he would be eligible for the death penalty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice

When Matthew Taylor Coleman was arrested last August and accused of killing his two children with a spearfishing gun, he allegedly told authorities that he had to kill them because they had "inherited serpent DNA" from his wife, Abby.

According to an FBI criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE last August, the surf instructor allegedly told police he was motivated by an outlandish conspiracy theory that alien, reptilian humanoids are masquerading as people to overthrow humanity.

The revelation has shocked and stunned those who knew Coleman — including Abby, who now wonders about what else Coleman might have been thinking.

"She was in danger and didn't even know it," a family friend who has known the couple for several years tells PEOPLE. "But she also knows that he doesn't seem to be in his right mind, so she believes that he was delusional. You can't hate someone for a delusion. So she still loves him, but she fears him. She doesn't know what his intentions were, but she knows they couldn't have possibly been good."

Matthew Taylor Coleman Credit: Matthew Taylor Coleman/instagram

On Aug. 7, Matthew and Abby were packing for a family trip. Authorities allege that Matthew abruptly put his two kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months — into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home.

Abby called police out of concern. According to the FBI's report, she told authorities that she and her husband had not been arguing and that there was no marital strife. She told cops that she did not believe that the children were in any danger and that she thought Matthew would eventually return home with the kids.

But police say he didn't return, instead driving the children into Mexico. Two days later, authorities allege, he took the kids to a ranch, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun and returned to his hotel a few hours later. He was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

"[Coleman] said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children," the FBI affidavit against him alleges. "All things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it."

Coleman has been charged with two counts of foreign murder of United States nationals. If convicted, he would be eligible for the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in an undisclosed federal prison. His public defender has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Abby Coleman had spoken to her husband about the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely claims that former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence. She even traded internet memes about the conspiracies, but her friend says she doesn't subscribe to all of her husband's beliefs.

"She does believe some of the same things that he believes," says the friend. "She believes them to this day."