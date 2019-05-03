Teen on Trial for Allegedly Decapitating Classmate, Cutting Off His Hands in Jealous Rage

Image zoom WBZ

The details surrounding a gruesome discovery of a teenaged Massachusetts boy’s decapitated body were revealed in the first week of Mathew Borges’ murder trial, according to multiple reports.

“I thought I saw a dead body but I wasn’t too sure because it was missing some limbs,” witness Omar Medina told jurors earlier this week about the moment he spotted the victim’s body, according to a report on local CBS station WBZ4.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2016, Medina was walking his dog behind his home along the Merrimack River in Lawrence, Mass., when he made the grim discovery, according to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The body was identified as Lee Viloria-Paulino, 16, a sophomore at Lawrence High School who had been missing since Nov. 18, 2016. His body had been decapitated and both of his hands were missing, according to police.

The day after Viloria-Paulino’s body was discovered, officials arrested the then 15-year-old Borges, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office confirms to PEOPLE. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder with premeditation and extreme cruelty and atrocity.

Any defendant between the ages of 14 and 18 is required to try his case in Superior Court, and if convicted, faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 to 30 years, the DA’s office stated in a press release.

Borges is accused of cutting off his classmate’s head and hands because he was allegedly jealous of the popular Viloria-Paulino, who was dating his ex-girlfriend, according to a report on NBC10 Boston.

According to an article in the Boston Herald, the prosecutor told the jurors earlier this week that Borges sent his ex-girlfriend a text stating: “The next time you see me, look at my eyes because that’s the last time they’ll be like that. They’ll be dead.”

Twenty-four hours later, Viloria-Paulino was reported missing.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Surveillance video from a camera across the street from Viloria-Paulino’s home showed him and Borges leaving his house and walking toward the river. Shortly afterward, four figures were seen walking around the house and leaving with duffel bags, according to the article.

Police interviewed Borges, who allegedly told law enforcement that the pair smoked marijuana before leaving him there.

Shortly before arresting Borges, the article states officials found a journal belonging to Borges, which stated he planned to call some friends, wear bags on their shoes and “kill him,” the prosecutor told jurors.

Borges’ defense attorney told jurors that Borges can be accused of going to Viloria-Paulino’s home with some friends and taking some items, but not murder.

The article continues to state that defense attorney Edward Hayden told jurors that “no DNA, weapons, tools or blood was ever found to connect Borges to the killing, and in texts that ‘supposedly indicate jealousy,’ the defendant said nothing bad about the victim.”

Borges, who pleaded not guilty, is expected to be at the trial for two more weeks.