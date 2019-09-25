In May of 1980, 36-year-old former Minnesota high school math teacher tMary Stauffer and her 8-year-old daughter were abducted at gunpoint, blindfolded and stuffed in a car trunk after they left a hair salon.

Their 29-year-old abductor turned out to be Stauffer’s former 9th grade algebra student Ming Sen Shiue, a former varsity football player and electronic store owner, who had become obsessed with Stauffer and spent a decade stalking her.

Over the course of 53 days, Stauffer and her daughter were shackled and locked in a closet. Stauffer endured daily sexual assaults in Shiue’s Roseville home before they were finally able to escape and call the police.

Their harrowing survival story is now the subject of a Lifetime movie, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story, starring How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming film, which premieres on October 5th, Stauffer endures one of Shiue’s many sadistic videotaping sessions.

Shiue was taken into custody at his workplace soon after Stauffer and her daughter escaped.

He was later found guilty of kidnapping and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He was also sentenced to 40 years for the murder of 6-year-old Jason Wilkman, whom he killed after the boy became suspicious of noises coming from Shiue’s car while it was stopped outside during the Stauffers’ abduction.

Shiue was denied parole on July 6, 2010, and a judge determined he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story is part of Lifetime’s upcoming Ripped from the Headlines slate and will premiere on October 5.