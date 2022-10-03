3-Year-Old Boy Is Killed in Front of Mom, 3 Siblings in Road Rage Shooting, Suspect at Large

Police say the shooter was driving either a red Dodge Charger or a red Ford Mustang

By
Chris Harris
Chris Harris

Published on October 3, 2022 11:09 AM
Mateo Zastro
Mateo Zastro. Photo: Facebook

A 3-year-old boy was shot dead Friday night in Chicago when an unidentified gunman fired into a car carrying four children during a road rage incident.

According to Chicago Police, the fatal shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the city's West Lawn neighborhood.

One of the bullets fired into the vehicle struck little Mateo Zastro in the head, police said.

Investigators say Mateo's mother was behind the wheel when she became involved in a dispute with an unidentified male driver.

Mateo's mom tried driving away from the confrontation, but the shooter, who was driving either a red Dodge Charger or a red Ford Mustang, followed her.

The gunman was "able to catch up to her, and several shots were fired," said 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne, speaking to reporters on Saturday. "One of the shots struck the 3-year-old child."

When the gunfire started, Mateo was in the car's backseat with his brother.

The shooting did not physically harm his mother or his three siblings.

"We will not rest until those responsible for this senseless and cowardly act of violence are brought to justice," Spreyne said.

Police are reviewing security footage from the area in their search for the shooter.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover Mateo's funeral costs.

"He was just a baby," the page states. "He was robbed of his chance at life at such a young age. He has left behind a grieving family who needs answers, prayers and help at this trying time."

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to charges and a conviction in this case.

Tips can be made anonymously through the Chicago Police Department's website. Information can also be left anonymously at (312) 747-8380 or (800) 883-5587.

