'Bright, Kind,' Mass Girl, 13, Is Killed in Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk Driver

Image zoom Claire Zisserson GoFundMe

A teen girl has died after a Sunday morning crash in Pembroke, Massachusetts — and prosecutors say the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with manslaughter and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The two-vehicle crash happened when a truck driven by 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell struck a Subaru driven by Elizabeth Zisserson.

Zisserson, 50, was injured in the crash. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was soon released from the hospital. Her 13-year-old daughter, Claire, was in the back seat with a friend, also 13. The two girls were taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston, where Zisserson was pronounced dead. The other girl remains in critical condition, according to WCVB.

Claire’s sudden death has devastated her family and friends.

“Claire was a bright, kind and caring girl with a beautiful heart,” Elizabeth Zisseron said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. “She loved her family, her friends and her teammates. She was a ray of sunshine.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a district attorney’s statement obtained by MassLive.com, Gregory Goodsell was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The statement alleges that Goodsell was drunk and under the influence of cocaine. Prosecutors told NBC10 Boston that he allegedly acknowledged that he was severely impaired. “I know I shouldn’t have been driving,” he allegedly said, according to prosecutors. “I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much, I’m so sorry.”

Goodsell has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on January 3. Online records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

“The tragedy is a shock to everyone, especially Claire’s family,” the GoFundMe page states. “Claire was a bright, kind 13 year old girl full of life with a bright future. Everyone loved her and she will be missed by so many.”