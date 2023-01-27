Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 27, 2023 10:23 AM

Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier.

Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston.

Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a happy little girl running around, learning and having fun," and that she "didn't deserve this."

On Tuesday, Lindsay Clancy, 32, allegedly strangled the two older children to death and also allegedly attempted to kill her 8-month-old son. She then survived an attempt to take her own life by jumping out a second-story window.

The surviving infant, Calen, is now hospitalized in critical condition at Boston Children's Hospital.

At Thursday's vigil, Rev. Robert J. Deehan prayed for the family and noted that Clancy allegedly suffered from "overwhelming mental illness" at the time of the children's deaths, according to the Patriot Ledger.

Patrick Clancy
Cora, Patrick and Dawson Clancy. GoFundMe

A friend of the family also told local radio host John DePetro that Clancy was attending a five-day-per-week mental health program to address her alleged postpartum depression at the time of the tragedy.

Clancy was reportedly on leave from her job as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General hospital. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," the hospital said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

Renae McLaughlin, a local nurse from the same field, told the Patriot Ledger, "it's real" when speaking about the impact of postpartum depression and psychosis on women's mental health. "[The mothers] are overwhelmed."

"All of us here in Duxbury are beyond devastated and heartbroken at the news of what happened to this young family," Rev. Deehan stated at the vigil, according to MassLive. "Before these tragic events, they were a happy, loving couple and family."

"Go forth into a dark world with a light," Rev. Bill Williams said as candles were lit and passed around upon mourners' entry into the church.

Clancy's husband Patrick called 911 on Tuesday night after he found her injured at the family home. The three children were found "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Wednesday, CBS News reported.

Cora and Dawson later died at the hospital.

Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Lindsay Clancy's home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. CBS Boston/Youtube

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children," the children's aunt, Donna Jesse, told NBC Boston. "Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it," she added.

Rita Musgrove, the kids' great-grandmother, told the station she spoke with Clancy last week and "nothing seemed amiss."

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she noted.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to aid Clancy's husband, Pat, in the aftermath of the incident. The page describes him as "the most kind and genuine person" and "someone who is always willing to support others."

Clancy faces two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the deaths of Cora and Dawson, Cruz said at a news conference, The Boston Globe reports. She will be arraigned when she has sufficiently recovered from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information.

