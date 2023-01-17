A Mass. Woman Vanished in 2007 and Her Body Still Hasn't Been Found — But Ex Was Just Charged with Murder

More than 15 years after a Boston mother vanished, police arrested a man who was the woman's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

David Pena, 33, was arrested in Macclenny, Fla., and transferred to Massachusetts on Saturday. He had an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of Felicia McGuyer, whose body has not been found, Boston Police stated on the agency's Facebook page.

Officials told Masslive.com that information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews since McGuyer's disappearance, with the most recent interview in March 2022.

"Felicia McGuyer's family and friends have lived with her tragic absence for many years. While Mr. Pena's arrest and arraignment can never erase their grief, it can at least provide the knowledge that someone will be held accountable for her death," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden told the website.

McGuyer was last seen on October 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester, police stated in a press release.

"She was 32 years of age when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son."

Since then, police often asked the public to help locate the young mother, including posting a call to help on Facebook in 2013.

"McGuyer's family is concerned for her safety and well-being," police stated in 2013. "It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends."

Pena is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court. It's not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

