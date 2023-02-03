Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says

The Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three young children to death before trying to kill herself was dealing with homicidal and suicidal ideation due to being overmedicated on various prescription drugs, according to her defense attorney.

During an interview with The Boston Globe, defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington said 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy was prescribed drugs for mood disorders, anxiety and psychosis.

"One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation," Reddington told the newspaper. "They [Lindsay and her husband] went to doctors repeatedly saying 'Please help us.' This was turning her into a zombie ... the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top."

It is believed Lindsay was suffering from postpartum mood disorder at the time she allegedly strangled her 7-month-old son, Callan, her 5-year-old daughter Cora and her 3-year-old son Dawson.

"She had medical care and treatment on a regular basis," Reddington told The Globe. "And her husband was very proactive in trying to protect her and help her with the doctors' medication she was prescribed. They went through hell — and they didn't come back."

In a GoFundMe for the family, Lindsay's husband, Patrick Clancy, wrote about his three children and asked the public to forgive his wife.

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat," Patrick wrote on Jan. 28. "Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I'm completely lost without them."

Lindsay Clancy and family. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

When writing about Lindsay, Patrick said that their marriage was "wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened," adding, "I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life."

He then said he forgives Lindsay and asked others to do so, too, writing, "I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," he wrote. "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Reddington told The Globe that between October and January of last year, Lindsay was prescribed 13 psychiatric medications, including Ambien, Valium, Zoloft and Prozac, but Reddington would not disclose the dosages. He said he has hired a toxicologist to review the medications and dosages Lindsay was prescribed.

Lindsay, who was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General hospital, is still hospitalized in Boston and cannot walk at this time.

"She can't get out of bed. She can't walk. I don't know what the medical prognosis is regarding that, but right now she cannot walk" Reddington told the newspaper. "She's not in good physical shape. She's not in good emotional shape."

Lindsay is currently in police custody, said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz in a statement on Twitter. She has been charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.