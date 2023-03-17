Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to $10,000 Murder-for-Hire Plot to Kill His Wife

Massimo Marenghi, 56, started his plot to kill his wife after he "complained" about her filing a restraining order against him

By
Published on March 17, 2023 11:32 PM
Massimo Marenghi https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23712887/massimo-marenghi-affidavit.pdf
Photo: DOJ/FBI

A Massachusetts man who unknowingly hired an undercover FBI agent to kill his wife has pleaded guilty.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, entered the plea on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts said in a release. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.

On New Year's Day 2021, someone told authorities that Marenghi "had complained about his wife seeking a restraining order against him" and asked them for help to kill her. The unnamed person was instructed by the FBI to introduce Marenghi to an agent who was pretending to be a for-hire killer.

On Jan. 20 of that year, "Marenghi met with the undercover agent and sought help to 'eliminate' his problem," said the release, adding that Marenghi gave the agent a picture of his wife's home and told him how to avoid being seen by cameras.

Marenghi and the undercover agent met a second time on Jan. 29, 2021, per the release, and Marenghi handed him a $1,500 cash deposit "for the murder and explained that the sooner the 'demolition job' takes place, the sooner he will be able to pay the balance owed."

He gave the agent a photo of his wife as well as a description of her car. He told the agent the hours her business was open and when he would be with their children, "which he said would be the 'best time for the construction work to start,' " authorities said.

Marenghi could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

Also on Jan. 29, 2021, special agent Bryce Ferrara filed an affidavit to charge Marenghi with "the commission of murder-for-hire," according to court documents seen by PEOPLE.

During their first meeting on Jan. 20, Marenghi told the agent he needed a "situation" to be "taken care of," concerning his "soon-to-be" ex-wife. When the agent asked if he wanted "to get rid of her," Marenghi said, "Yeah, I need to ... eliminate that problem."

The agent then told him, "I mean, we can make it look like an accident ... it is your call," to which Marenghi replied, "Yeah, well, I mean obviously that's the best way."

Marenghi and the agent agreed that Marenghi would pay $10,000 for the murder of his wife, the filing states.

It's not clear if Marenghi has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

