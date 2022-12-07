Massachusetts Man Found Dead In Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection With His Death

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 7, 2022 12:17 PM
John Wayne Potter
John Wayne Potter. Photo: GoFundMe

A missing Massachusetts man whose body was left in a basement freezer for more than a week has been identified by family as John Wayne Potter — and authorities believe his roommates attacked and restrained him before his death.

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

While not officially identified by authorities, Potter's body was found by Lowell police officers responding to a well-being check at the house on Friday, Dec. 2.

The discovery was made just a day after local police issued a missing persons alert for Potter, who hadn't been seen since before Thanksgiving, NBCBoston reports.

"As soon as I heard he was missing, I knew I knew something was wrong," his stepmother, Donna Potter, told the outlet.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry
Michael Burke and Samantha Perry. WCVB

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner say evidence in the home suggested that the man had been restrained at some point.

In court documents obtained by Boston 25, Burke and Perry claim an unidentified third person who was holding them at gunpoint is the one who strangled Potter on Nov. 23.

The couple told investigators they "forced the man into a wooden chair and then bound him, binding his arms, body and mouth with wire, a green rope, an orange tie down strap and gray duct tape," according to court documents obtained by WCVB.

A third person then allegedly used the rope to strangle the victim, said Burke and Perry, who then moved Potter's body into the basement freezer, where it stayed for more than a week.

Potter's family has launched a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

He was remembered in the fundraiser as an "amazing man who was full of love" and had a smile that could "light up the whole room."

"A bright spark in this world, John touched the lives of so many and he will be missed dearly by all," the fundraiser description reads.

Unfortunately, the Potter family is no stranger to grief, as his younger sister Tabitha, was also brutally killed, according to the GoFundMe. She was only 11 years old when her body was found raped, strangled, and partially buried in a Lowell park in 1999, according to NBCBoston.

Burke and Perry were arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday, Dec. 5. It was unclear if they've entered a plea or had an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Related Articles
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Bradley Rein, is arraigned in Hingham District court on in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday Apple Store Crash, Hingham, United States - 22 Nov 2022
Man Whose SUV Plowed into Apple Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Told Cops His Foot Got Stuck on Accelerator
Image
JonBenét Ramsey's Murder to Be Investigated by Cold Case Team in New Probe Into Unsolved Killing
Jeremy Everett Goodale, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, Nohema Graber
Iowa Teenagers Allegedly Killed Their Spanish Teacher with Baseball Bat Over Bad Grade: Prosecutors
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
Lauren Dooley
'If You Scream... I'll Kill You': Colo. Woman Charged with Kidnapping After Allegedly Holding Tinder Date Captive
Maira Gutierrez
Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death
Azuree Charles
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez
Mom Accused of Strangling 7-Year-Old Son and Leaving Body on Nevada Hiking Trail Will Plead Guilty: Docs
3-Year-Old Boy Missing After He Was Dropped Off At Babysitter's Mass. Home
3-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Mass. Pond After Disappearing from Babysitter's Yard
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Gabriel Michael Davies
Missing Washington High School Football Player Found Safe, Then Arrested on Murder Charge
Meghan Marohn
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her two children
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
Nesredin Esleiman uber driver
Md. Dad of 3 Murdered During Attempted Robbery While Driving for Uber, Police Say