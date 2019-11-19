Massachusetts Man Charged with Child Endangerment After Son, 5, Allegedly Brings Heroin to School

Image zoom Benny Garcia was arrested after his 5-year-old son allegedly brought heroin to school in Holyoke, Mass. Holyoke Police Department. Holyoke Police Department

A Massachusetts man is currently being held without bail after his 5-year-old son allegedly brought a baggie of heroin to school, according to reports.

Holyoke police arrested Benny Garcia, 29, at a local apartment on Thursday on drug possession and reckless child endangerment charges, PEOPLE confirmed through local court records.

According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Garcia’s son allegedly brought a baggie of heroin stamped with a Spider-Man decal on it to H.B. Lawrence Elementary School on Thursday morning and put it in his mouth. The child was taken to a local hospital in Springfield, and is expected to be okay, according to local outlet WGGB-TV.

Garcia was arraigned in court Friday and pleaded not guilty. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green told the court Friday that Garcia’s son said he found the baggie in his living room and brought it to school, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette report. At school, he reportedly showed other students and told a kindergarten teacher that when he ingests the substance he “turned into the superhero.”

Authorities claim in Court documents that more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine were found at Garcia’s apartment, the outlet reported, and he became “very emotional” when he learned that police had come because of the situation with his son.

Garcia is being held until he’s due back in court Wednesday for another hearing. Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.