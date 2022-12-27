Mass. Man Told Stepson He Thought Girlfriend Was Poisoning His Coffee Shake. Now She's Accused of Murder

Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Leroy Fowler

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 27, 2022 03:11 PM
Leroy Fowler, Judy Church
Leroy Fowler, Judy Church. Photo: Facebook

A Massachusetts woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid.

Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler.

She is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his lawyer.

Church called 911 just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 to report that her "boyfriend must have ingested something," "could not stand and was pulling the bedroom apart, with a bloody nose" and needed an ambulance, according to a probable cause statement affidavit by PEOPLE.

Fowler was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital where hospital staff informed family members that his kidneys were damaged and he may have ingested antifreeze. Fowler's health rapidly declined and he died in the hospital on Nov. 13.

Fowler's son told investigators that Fowler had lived with Church for years but had a second girlfriend.

"His father was known to go back and forth between these two women," according to the affidavit.

Leroy Fowler, Judy Church
Leroy Fowler, Judy Church. Facebook

Investigators also spoke to Fowler's stepson Michael Hawkins. Hawkins allegedly told detectives that he was driving with Fowler two weeks earlier when "out of the blue, Leroy said that he thought Judy was poisoning him."

"Leroy further stated that every time he left Judy's residence, he felt better," the affidavit states. "Michael stated that Leroy told him he thought Judy was poisoning his coffee milkshake."

"Michael also informed investigators that Judy had offered him $10,000 to kidnap Leroy from [his other girlfriend's] house, tie him up, and bring him back to her," according to the affidavit.

Investigators allegedly found 13 videos of Fowler in distress that were taken on Church's cell phone.

"The videos depict Larry Fowler in medical distress thrashing about in Judy's bedroom," the affidavit states. "Judy also has a photo in her phone where she staged Leroy's birthday presents and a pastry on his body at the hospital."

Investigators also found a photo that showed a bottle of deicing fluid, among other items in the kitchen.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

