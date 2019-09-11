Mass Stabbing at Fla. Company Leaves At Least 6 Wounded: 'Baby, I've Been Stabbed 5 Times'

Image zoom The scene of the mass stabbing in Tallahassee, Fla. WTXL

At least 6 people were wounded in a mass stabbing at a building materials company in Florida Wednesday morning after a suspect went on a rampage, say officials.

At 8:37 a.m., Tallahassee police were called to Dyke Industries, a company located in an industrial park, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a release.

Responding officers found multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention, the Tallahassee Police said.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police have given no further details about the suspect’s identity or motive.

At least 6 victims were taken to a local hospital, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Authorities are not yet sure if anyone was killed in the rampage.

Bobby Riggins Jr. was on the phone with his wife, Marquitta Campbell, before a job interview at the company when he was allegedly stabbed, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

“The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby – I’ve been stabbed five times,” Campbell told the Tallahassee Democrat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional developments.