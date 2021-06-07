At Least 3 People Killed, Multiple Injured After Fla. Graduation Party Mass Shooting 

Florida Department of Corrections Officer Tyleisha Taylor, 20, was killed in Miami-Dade County's second mass shooting in a week

A Florida graduation party ended in tragedy Sunday when at least three people were killed and at least six others were wounded after the second mass shooting in Miami-Dade county in a week.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, two cars pulled up to a hookah lounge and restaurant in a strip mall in Kendall, where the party was held, and occupants of the vehicles opened fire, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at a news conference Sunday.

The bullets struck people outside the restaurant, Local 10 News reports.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and a white Toyota Camry were seen speeding away from the party a block or so from the Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus in Miami, after the shots rang out.

Police block an intersection near the Miami-Dade Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Graduation Party Shooting | Credit: Daniel A Varela/Miami Herald via AP

One fatal victim was identified as Florida Department of Corrections Officer Tyleisha Taylor, 20.

Taylor was fatally shot, and was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Two men died after they crashed into a wall at the nearby college campus while they were hurrying away from the shooting, Ramirez said. It is unclear whether these men were shot prior to the crash, and it was not clear how they died.

It is unclear whether they were at the party.

The shooting outside the hookah lounge comes a week after three people were killed and at least 21 were wounded in a mass shooting in Hialeah in Miami-Dade County.

Expressing his frustration about the recent surge in mass shootings in the area, Ramirez said at the press conference, "We all have to band together. This violence has to stop. And this is extremely frustrating. Every weekend is the same thing."

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.

As authorities investigate, the community is grieving.

"We are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting," Florida Department. of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement on Twitter. "Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

Taylor began her public safety career in January of 2020 and worked at Dade Correctional Institution, he said.

Officials have not yet released the names of the other victims.