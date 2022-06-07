What Qualifies as a Mass Shooting? It Depends Who You Ask

There is no consensus among organizations that track shootings in the U.S. about the definition of "mass shooting"

A makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were fatally shot May 24.

In many of those cases in recent weeks, the numbers of those wounded by gunfire far exceeded the number of those killed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The phrase "mass shooting" has once again entered Americans' everyday conversation. But organizations that track the horrific count of such events take differing views on how to define them.

The advocacy nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety defines a mass shooting "as any incident in which four or more people are shot and killed, excluding the shooter."

"By this definition," according to the organization, "the United States experiences an average of 19 mass shootings every year, ranging from 15 in 2010 and in 2014 to a high of 24 in both 2011 and 2013. However, there exists no consensus on the definition of a mass shooting. Counts under other definitions range from a dozen per year to nearly one mass shooting every day depending on factors such as casualty thresholds or whether the mass shooting was in public or not."

"By any count, the number of mass shootings that plague this country is far too high, and the counts are just a small fraction of the lives left forever changed after the tragedy of a mass shooting."

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that maintains an online tally of shootings, defines the term to mean a shooting in which at least four people are shot — but not necessarily killed — not including the shooter. According to the archive, there have been more than 240 such shootings in 2022.

"Mass shootings are, for the most part an American phenomenon," says the archive on its website. "While they are generally grouped together as one type of incident there are several with the foundation definition being that they have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Mass Shooting Tracker, a crowd-sourced database, defines "mass shootings" as "a single outburst of violence in which four or more people are shot. This is not the same as mass murder as defined by the F.B.I." By the database's count, there have been 290 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year -- and 4,672 since Jan. 1, 2013.

The F.B.I. does not define mass shootings — but maintains a classification for "serial murder," defined as as an incident where four or more people are killed, which may include gun violence.

"Every day, law enforcement officers across America are called to respond to murders," former F.B.I. director Robert Mueller wrote in a 2005 report. "Each homicide case is tragic, but there are few cases more heartrending and more difficult to understand than serial murder."

Whatever the count or definition, the largest majority of gun deaths in the United States by far are suicides.