Mass Shooting at Perm State University in Russia Leaves 8 Dead and 28 Others Injured

At least eight people are dead, and 28 others are injured, after a gunman opened fire at a university in Russia, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, the shooter — whose identity has not yet been revealed — was detained after going on a shooting spree at Perm State University, per NBC News, which cited Russia's Interior Ministry.

The gunman is believed to be a student, CNN reported. BBC added that the suspect was injured when detained.

The death toll from the attack was confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee, a federal law enforcement agency, according to NBC News. The outlet reported that the organization has now opened a murder investigation.

Some of the 28 individuals who were injured in the shooting are now being treated for "injuries of varying severity," said the Russian Investigative Committee, per NBC News.

Russia University Shooting Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

According to the Associated Press, Perm State University has 12,000 students enrolled, though only around 3,000 were on location at the time of the shooting.

The outlet, citing the university's press service, said the suspect used a gun that was created to shoot "non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles." AP noted that these weapons "can be modified to fire other ammunition."

Group of students gather near the Perm State University Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking with the BBC, a professor told the outlet that students jumped out of building windows to escape the perpetrator. "One of the students told me that it was a shooting. I heard pops, everyone began to scatter in different directions," they said. "I went to my students in the second building and continued to hear the pops."

Student Semyon Karyakin spoke with Reuters about the horrific incident, saying: "There were about 60 people in the classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs."