Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy 'Lived and Breathed For Her Children,' Friends Say

Dozens of letters that poured in from strangers and loved ones vouching for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of murdering her three young children, suggest she was a generous and devoted mother who should not be held responsible for their deaths, multiple outlets report.

Clancy, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection to the deaths of her three children: 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora.

Prosecutors allege Clancy strangled each of them to death with an exercise band at the family's Duxbury, Mass., home on the evening of Jan. 24 while her husband, Patrick Clancy, stepped out to run a couple of errands.

According to The Patriot Ledger, nearly 40 letters of support sent to her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, indicate that the former labor and delivery nurse was a loving and doting mom, who was allegedly failed by the medical professionals treating her for her postpartum mental illnesses prior to the suspected slayings.

"I do not know a better mother than Lindsay Clancy," fellow Massachusetts General nurse Erika Sevieri wrote, per the outlet. "She lived and breathed for her children."

"Her first priority was always for her children to feel loved, safe, and happy, and I trusted her implicitly with the care of my own child over the past three and a half years," Clancy's friend Amy Bevins wrote, Boston.com reports. "I am steadfast in my belief that her greatest joy was being a mom and watching her children grow."

Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

Friend Michelle DaConto alleged, "I know in my heart and soul that Lindsay loved her children and would do anything to protect them," according to the outlet.

Another fellow co-worker, Grace McNulty, described Clancy as "a compassionate, supportive, and excellent nurse," NBC10 Boston reports. "There wasn't anything she loved more than her children Cora, Dawson, Callan, and her husband Patrick. I am proud to stand beside her."

In court Tuesday, Clancy's defense attorney argued she was severely overmedicated with psychiatric drugs, and inadequately treated for the mental illnesses she was allegedly experiencing, in the months leading up to the suspected killings, and thus could not be held liable for her alleged actions.

"Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression or even postpartum psychosis," said Reddington. "It's medicate, medicate, medicate. Throw the pills at you, and then see how it works. If it doesn't work, increase the dose - or decrease the dose - then end up trying another combination of medications."

Clancy, who doctors say is paralyzed from the waist down due to a suicide attempt, has been ordered to remain in her current hospital, until cleared to be transferred to another medical facility.

Due to her prognosis, monetary bail has not yet been set.

She is due back in court May 2.

