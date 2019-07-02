Mass. Mom With 'Kind Heart' Killed in Road Rage Stabbing, as Suspect Turns Herself in 15 Minutes Later

Image zoom Jennifer Landry Facebook

A 13-year-old Massachusetts boy was left motherless following a deadly road rage incident late last week involving two strangers, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office details the allegations against Jacqueline Mendes, the 32-year-old Fall River woman accused of stabbing 41-year-old Jennifer Landry of Brockton in the neck Friday afternoon.

According to the statement, the fatal incident happened at 3:45 p.m. in Brockton. Fifteen minutes later, Mendes turned herself over to police.

Mendes remains in custody without bail on murder and assault charges.

She entered not guilty pleas to those counts Monday. It was unclear Tuesday if she had retained the services of an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls, finding Landry “bleeding profusely and suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck,” reads the statement.

She was treated at the scene and rushed by helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where she would die Saturday.

According to the statement, Mendes walked into the Brockton Police Department’s headquarters Friday “and reported to police that she was in an altercation with a motorist” and that, while “there was no accident,” she allegedly confided “there may have been a stabbing involved.”

Image zoom Jacqueline Mendes Brockton Police Department

A more specific motive for the violence is not mentioned in the statement.

“A traffic confrontation ensued between Mendes and Landry prior to the stabbing,” the statement reads. “Mendes allegedly stabbed Landry with a knife and re-entered her vehicle and fled the scene.”

Mendes is scheduled to appear in court next on August 8.

The murder has devastated Landry’s loved ones.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen to her,” her sister, Denise Landry, posted to Facebook. “Not my baby sis. … I’m defeated but I love my sister with all my heart.”

Heather Niles, a friend of Landry’s sister, told the Herald News the doting mother was kind to all.

“She was a sweet girl,” Niles said. “She was funny. She had a kind heart. She cared about everybody. She didn’t have an unkind bone in her body. For something like this to happen, over something so ridiculous, just doesn’t make any sense.”