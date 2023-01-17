Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Was First Reported Missing by Employer, Not Husband, Police Logs Show

Ana Walshe, a missing Massachusetts mom of three, was first reported missing by her employer — not her husband, according to a Cohasset, Mass., police log, multiple outlets report.

The head of security at Walshe's employer, Washington D.C. real estate firm Tishman Speyer, reportedly called police requesting a wellness check for her on Jan. 4, according to Boston 25 News.

Walshe, 39, was reported missing that day — 72 hours after she was allegedly last seen at her Cohasset, Mass., home. She was last spotted in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, when she was due to head to the airport for a flight to D.C.

According to police, her cell phone last pinged on Jan. 2 in an area near her home, reports state. The phone was turned off as of Jan. 4.

The head of security reportedly said Tishman Speyer had reached out to Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, but that he had not filed a missing-person report.

These new details seem to contradict earlier statements from Brian's legal team. At his arraignment last week, his lawyer, Tracy Miner, reportedly told the court that it was Brian who'd first informed Tishman Speyer that Walshe was missing.

"It is true that her employer contacted police on Jan. 4. However, that was as a result of Mr. Walshe, Brian Walshe, contacting the employer to say, 'I haven't heard from my wife,'" Miner said, Fox News reports. "The employer suggested that their security team, who is a former law enforcement officer, contact both the Cohasset Police and the D.C. Metro Police, which he did."

Authorities have since arrested Brian, 47, on a charge of misleading a police investigation. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney declined PEOPLE's earlier request for comment.

During the continuing search for Walshe, authorities said that several items of potential evidence were retrieved last week from a Peabody, Mass., trash site, including a hacksaw, a hatchet and a bloody garbage bag, WBZ-TV reports.

Prosecutors also accused Brian of spending $450 on cleaning products on Jan. 2, after he was captured making the purchase on Home Depot surveillance footage— despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

In the couple's basement, blood, as well as a bloodied knife, were allegedly discovered, prosecutors announced last week.

Citing anonymous law enforcement officials, CNN reports Brian also allegedly conducted internet searches about how to dismember and dispose of a body.

The search for Walshe continues as authorities scour through local woods, landfills, and other local sites.

The three sons she and Brian shared are now in state custody, a friend of Walshe told PEOPLE, though the missing woman's friends are requesting that the children be kept together, in the care of someone they know.

Walshe and Brian, who had been romantically involved since 2008, were experiencing relationship trouble for at least a year, according to multiple reports -- though problems may have existed far longer. In 2014, the Boston Globe reports, Walshe allegedly told police her husband had threatened to kill her and a friend during a phone call.

That case was later dropped, according to The Globe, when Walshe apparently failed to cooperate with investigators.

Brian now awaits a Feb. 9 court appearance on the charge of misleading police.

He also awaits sentencing in a case involving a 2016 art scam, in which he was convicted of wire fraud after selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings. His missing wife was never charged in the fraud case, though authorities appeared to believe she was at least peripherally involved, according to the Boston Globe.

The search for Walshe continues.