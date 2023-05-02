Mass. Man Who Shouted Racial Slurs at Black Man in Road Rage Killing Convicted of Murder

A Massachusetts man was convicted Monday of shouting a racial slur at a Black man before striking him with his truck and killing him.

Dean Kapsalis, 56, was found guilty of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of dangerous weapon (motor vehicle) causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene after causing injury in the 2021 death of 34-year-old Henry Tapia.

"The murder of Henry Tapia is a senseless tragedy fueled by hate and anger," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a release. "The fact that some of the last words Henry Tapia heard were a horrific racial insult meant to intimidate and threaten him based on the color of his skin is something we cannot tolerate."

Prosecutors said Kapsalis and Tapia got into an argument around 39-45 Upland Road in Belmont on Jan. 19 around 4:22 p.m.. "That argument wound down but as Mr. Tapia began to walk back toward his car, Mr. Kapsalis hurled a racial slur at him and then got into his Dodge Dakota pickup truck and drove it at Mr. Tapia, striking him and dragging him a short distance before Mr. Kapsalis fled the scene."

Tapia, a father of three, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

Dean Kapsalis. Wicked Local Staff Photo/David Sokol/USA TODAY NETWORK

Prosecutors said Kapsalis later turned himself in.

At a press conference Monday, Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac said witnesses who saw the altercation made sure justice was served.

"They did not hesitate to report what they had seen, and they rushed to provide Mr. Tapia with care in his final moments," MacIsaac said, Boston.com reported. "One even chased down the fleeing vehicle to obtain the license plate on the truck."

"This hate crime will forever be a part of Belmont's history," MacIsaac said.

Tapia was described as a "gentle giant, a loyal friend, with a big unforgettable smile, and an even bigger heart," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his partner and kids.

"He tried hard every day to be the best role model for his children. He had aspirations of buying his first home with his partner Courtney and worked diligently towards this goal," the page says.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27.

