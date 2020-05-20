Mass. Doctor Allegedly Admitted to Killing Wife in Chilling Confession

Once a renowned surgeon, Ingolf Tuerk allegedly strangled his wife of 5 months after an argument

New details are emerging in the horrific murder of a 45-year-old Massachusetts mother of three allegedly at the hands of her once-prominent surgeon husband.

Late Saturday night, two days after Kathleen McLean went missing from the sprawling Dover home she shared with her husband of nearly 5 months, Ingolf Tuerk, her body was found in a pond in a nearby property.

Officers found Tuerk “unresponsive” inside his hotel room on a bed with cuts on his wrist, forehead, arms and legs – “consistent with walking through heavy brush or the woods,” the report says, according to Boston.com.

Tuerk, who goes by the nickname "Harry," was taken to a local hospital, where he allegedly confessed to the murder, say police, Boston.com and the Boston Herald report.

He allegedly told police that on Thursday night, he and McLean began arguing after a night of drinking and that she hit him over the head with what he thinks was a glass, the police report says.

“Harry stated that he reacted to that aggressive situation and choked Katie,” the report says, the Boston Herald reports.

“Harry explained that Katie was fighting at first and he continued to choke her,” it says. “Harry stated that Katie then passed out and he realized he went too far.”

When Tuerk realized his wife was dead, he “panicked,” the report says.

He allegedly told police he put her body in her vehicle and drove to a nearby pond where he dumped her corpse, the report says.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, Tuerk allegedly texted a mutual friend of his and McLean’s and wrote, “I am sorry brother but she is a vindictive devil, she played us all, I am really sorry brother, but she manipulated us all love you Harry.”

McLean's body was found in the pond Saturday night without a shirt and with rocks in her pants, the report says.

Tuerk was arrested Sunday morning and charged with McLean’s murder, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says in a release.

On Monday, Tuerk appeared in Dedham District Court for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

McLean had accused him of abusing her in the past, court papers show, the Boston Globe reports.

McLean, a reiki master who owned Birch Tree Energy and Healing in Sudbury, wed Tuerk in December after a two-year relationship, the Globe reports.

Tuerk, who has two teenage sons, rose to local fame as a doctor specializing in robotic and laparoscopic surgery for urinary obstruction at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, where he was head of urology.

In February, he was formally terminated from the hospital after being investigated for inappropriately billing the state’s Medicaid program, court records show, the Globe and the Boston Herald report.

In November, Tuerk reached a $150,000 settlement for services he falsely said he had performed, according to the Massachusetts attorney general’s office.

He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on June 10.