Alabama Teen Killed 5 Family Members When He Was 14 Because He Was 'Fed Up' with Them

After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found an Alabama teenager guilty of killing his family in 2019, according to multiple news reports.

Mason Sisk, 17, was convicted Thursday of four counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his five family members, according to Alabama Local, WHNT-TV, and WAFF 48. His sentencing is reportedly scheduled for July 25.

Sisk had been charged with killing his father, John Sisk, 38, mother, Mary Sisk, 35, and siblings Kane, 6, Rorrie, 4, and Colson, 6 months, on Sept. 2, 2019 in Elkmont when he was 14 years old, Alabama Local reports.

Sisk's trial began on April 17 after his previous trial was deemed a mistrial in late 2022, WHNT reports.

During the trial, 31 state witnesses took the stand and jurors were shown evidence, including a video in which Sisk admitted to killing his family because he was "fed up of all the fighting," according to Alabama Local.

Sisk, who called 911 the night of the murders and initially denied any involvement, had apparently boasted in text messages about his effectiveness in using a gun to kill his family, WAFF reports.

Sisk's defense attorney, Shay Golden, spoke with WAFF about his client's reaction to the conviction and whether he intends to file an appeal.

"I know that he's [Mason's] disappointed," Golden told the news station. "It's difficult, he emotes in his way,[and] he doesn't have anyone really to help him with that."

"We're confident we're solid on the ground for appeal," he added, per WAFF. "It just feels like this inevitably will have to be tried again."

Because of his age at the time of the murders, Sisk will not face the death penalty, but rather life in prison without the possibility of parole, WHNT reports.