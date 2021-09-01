Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked their home in rural Marion County, Ore., on Aug. 13

Masked Intruder Still at Large After Stabbing Ore. Woman 19 Times, Killing Husband Who Tried to Protect Her

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for attacking a young couple in their Oregon home last month, killing the husband and seriously injuring his wife.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were sleeping in their home in rural Marion County on Aug. 13. Shortly after 3 a.m., a masked intruder broke in and began to attack them. Travis, 26, died from multiple stab wounds. Jamilyn, 24, was seriously injured after being stabbed 19 times.

The Juettens were supposed to fly to Hawaii the following day. A person who was going to watch their house and cat while they were away was sleeping in the next room. That person heard the noise and called 911.

The assailant fled the scene. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or disclosed a motive in the attack.

Friends and family say that Travis died protecting his wife. "He saved her life," the couple's friend Alain Leon told KOIN-TV. "He protected her from the attacker."

Travis' family released a statement Friday afternoon.

"Our family is grieving the loss of our son, nephew, brother, and friend Travis Juetten, age 26, whose life was brutally cut short the morning of August 13th by an unknown assailant who murdered him inside his home," the statement reads. "His wife Jamilyn was seriously injured and is recovering in the hospital."

"Travis was a kind, gentle, and loving person who did not deserve to lose his life, and for reasons unknown to any of us," the statement continues. "While we grieve Travis's loss and wish for Jamilyn's health, we continue to be concerned for the safety of our family, friends, and neighbors. If you have any information that could be of assistance, please contact Marion County Sheriff's Office. Your help is greatly appreciated."

The Juettens' friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with Jamilyn's recovery and related expenses.