Md. Woman Went Missing and Husband Is Charged with Murder After 'Inconsistencies' in Story: Cops

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife who went missing five days ago – and whose body was found Thursday in a creek bed in a wooded area near their home, say authorities.

Thomas Lehan, 37, of Middletown, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kathleen “Katie” Lehan, 34, also of Middletown, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement.

Katie Lehan was reported missing on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Her husband said she had left home on foot.

Throughout the course of the investigation, “several inconsistencies” in Thomas Lehan’s statements led detectives to believe he was a person of interest in her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office says in the statement.

Using canines, a helicopter and numerous search teams, the Sheriff’s Office looked for Katie Lehan, which yielded “further evidence to support Thomas Lehan’s involvement in Katie’s disappearance,” the Sheriff’s Office says in the statement.

As the week went on, numerous law enforcement agencies including the Maryland State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Frederick Police Department and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, joined in the search.

Authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at Thomas Lehan’s residence, “where more evidence was located,” the statement says.

On Thursday, “further investigations and information obtained today eventually resulted in Thomas Lehan providing investigators with Katie’s location,” the statement said.

Investigators were led to a creek bed in a wooded area off of Burkittsville Road in Middletown, where they located Katie Lehan’s body.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Thomas Lehan was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he remains held.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he had retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the meantime, Katie Lehan’s family and friends are mourning her loss.

In a statement released through the Sheriff’s Office, her family said, “We want to thank all of our friends, family and loved ones. The community has wrapped their arms around us. We appreciate all of the support. At this time we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Leveille at 301-600-1046. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.