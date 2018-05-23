Days Before Her Wedding Anniversary Vacation, Officer Allegedly Run Over by Teen in Stolen Jeep

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy will be prosecuted as an adult for murder in Maryland, where, according to charging documents, he has been accused of fatally running down a 29-year-old policewoman who confronted him during a burglary investigation. Police say he was driving a stolen Jeep.

Amy Caprio, who had been a Baltimore County police officer for nearly four years, was killed on Monday afternoon. She had been attempting to stop a group of teenagers in Nottingham in connection with a 911 call about a residential break-in.

Caprio first responded to the area after a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle, “adding that the subjects had broken into a home and that a black Jeep Wrangler appeared to be involved,” Baltimore County police said in a statement.

Police allege that the Jeep in question was stolen out of Baltimore city, with stolen tags affixed to it.

At the scene in Nottingham, Caprio followed the Jeep into a cul-de-sac and “ordered the driver,” Dawnta Harris, to leave the vehicle, police said. Instead he allegedly mowed her down as she stood near her police car.

“They hit the throttle and went at her,” one neighbor told the New York Times. “The path that they took was right through her and they drove right over and out of the neighborhood.”

Harris allegedly fled in the Jeep, which was found abandoned nearby, according to police. Caprio fired on the vehicle as it sped toward her, but did not strike anyone.

Despite the efforts of a paramedic who lived in the neighborhood and who tried to administer aid, Caprio was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Harris was soon found about a “block away from the Jeep” and detained, according to authorities. He was charged the following morning with murder.

It was unclear Wednesday if he had entered a plea to the charge. He is being held without bond.

Dawnta Anthony Harris Jr. Baltimore County Police

More Arrests

According to county police, their “investigative efforts throughout the night led detectives” to find and arrest three additional suspects in Caprio’s death. The three were discovered in Baltimore, where they “were believed to be sheltering” in two locations, authorities said.

County police say the three — Eugene Robert Genius 17; Derrick Eugene Matthews, 16; and 15-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward — were arrested early Tuesday and, on Wednesday morning, officials filed first-degree murder and burglary charges against them.

All four suspects are Baltimore residents and are charged as adults. Police say the group has been linked to multiple local burglaries.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Genius, Matthews or Ward had entered pleas to the charges they face and information on the suspects’ lawyers was not immediately available on Wednesday.

However, Harris will be represented by Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon, Gordon told the Associated Press. He said they will work to prevent him from being “sacrificed to the system without due process and zealous advocacy.”

‘The Ultimate Sacrifice’

In a statement, Caprio’s boss remembered her as hard-working and passionate.

“It was an honor to be her supervisor,” Lt. Deanna Chemelli said. “I can personally say that she had a work ethic like no other. She truly loved being a police officer and helping others — this was her passion and definitely her calling.”

“She made the ultimate sacrifice doing a job that she loved,” Chemelli said. “She will be greatly missed by our shift and will forever be our hero.”

According to authorities, Caprio had booked a vacation for next week with her husband to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.