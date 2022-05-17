Md. Teen Who Loved Boxing and Swimming Is Killed at Prom After-Party: 'He Was Everything to Everybody'

A Baltimore mom is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son who was fatally shot at a prom after-party last week.

Following his junior prom Thursday night, Jasmine Brunson Jr. had reportedly gone to a party at an Airbnb rental not far from his home, according to WBAL-TV.

Hours later, Baltimore police responded to a call at the rental property, where they said they found Brunson suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release. He died at the hospital.

"I want my son back," Brunson's mom Tiffany Hair told WBAL. "He was a great kid. He went to school and went to boxing every day, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday he stayed in the boxing ring at Upton."

"Only thing that was on his mind was boxing. He took all his anger out in the gym. He loved to box. He was a good kid," Hair said. "I want justice. He was everything to everybody."

In addition to his passion for boxing, Brunson also enjoyed swimming. Hair said her son spent the past two summers working as a community lifeguard.

The teen also made family a priority. "His grandad just had a stroke, and he was helping him talk again," Hair said.

"He loved me to death. He loved his sister to death," she added.

"He was a light. He has lots of hopes and dreams for himself," the Brunson family said in a statement over the weekend, per WBAL. "He was a believer. He had a younger sister, and he was an awesome big brother. He was an awesome, well-rounded kid."

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family cover funeral expenses said the beloved teen "had a heart of gold."

No arrests have been made in Brunson's slaying.