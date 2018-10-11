13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Goes Missing with Man — and Police Say She's in Danger

A 13-year-old Maryland girl is missing after police say she disappeared with a man — and her worried family and police believe she’s in danger.

On Monday night, Brandi Holloway left her home in Princess Anne and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities believe the teen is with 18-year-old Isaac Harris, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children website.

A spokesperson from the Maryland State Police tells PEOPLE authorities believe Holloway is in “some sort of danger.” Holloway’s last known location was in New Jersey, the spokesperson says, adding that authorities believe the pair planned to go to Colorado.

A family member tells PEOPLE that communication between the pair leading up to their disappearance has relatives worried for her safety.

“There was some communication through Facebook messages and there were some misleading messages that were inappropriate for an 18-year-old to be sending, like asking for pictures,” relative Crystal Staveley tells PEOPLE. “So, yes, I believe she’s in danger.”

It’s unclear how the pair knew each other.

Isaac Harris National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Police are unable to issue an AMBER Alert because Brandi left her home willingly, Staveley says. However, Brandi’s family remains concerned for her well-being.

“This has been devastating to her parents..sisters ..everyone…someone please help us …she is only 13,” Brandi’s aunt, Beth Holloway, wrote in a Facebook status.

Brandi stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

She and Harris are believed to be traveling in 2017 Jeep Compass with a Delaware temporary tag number XP620958.

Anyone with information is urged to call Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700, or call 911.